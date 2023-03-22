Maui News

Foodland launches Meals of Aloha with The Salvation Army

March 22, 2023, 2:30 PM HST
Foodland Kehalani. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The public is invited to join Foodland and The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands in providing meals for those in need through ‘Meals of Aloha’ point of sale program. Now through April 30, Foodland will be accepting in-person monetary and Maikaʻi points donations that will go directly towards supporting Hawaiʻi’s families.

Donations will be turned into $20 ‘Meals of Aloha’ gift certificates and distributed by The Salvation Army to families on the islands where the donations were received. The gift certificates can be used to purchase food for meals at any of Foodland’s 31 locations.  

There are three ways customers can join the effort to help provide meals through Foodland and The Salvation Army’s ‘Meals of Aloha’ program:  

  • Cash or credit card at checkout – give a donation in any multiple of $5, $10 or $20 at checkout. 
  • 250 Maikaʻi Points – donate 250 points for a $5 donation. Must be an enrolled Maikaʻi member. 
  • Round Up Your Grocery Bill – donate by rounding up your grocery total to the nearest dollar. 
“Here at Foodland we have many thoughtful and generous customers who are always looking for easy ways to support those in need.  We are proud to partner with them and The Salvation Army to share our aloha and provide much needed meals to Hawaiʻi families,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO.  

“We are humbled and grateful that longtime partner Foodland is supporting our food outreach efforts in island communities across the state,” said Major Troy Trimmer, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands.” 

For more information about the ‘Meals of Aloha’ program and how you can help, visit foodland.com.  For more information about how to receive a meal, visit Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org or contact the local Salvation Army Corps. 

