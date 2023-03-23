Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 6-8 6-8 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-3 0-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:32 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:26 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:01 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:32 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:57 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf is expected to remain below the High Surf Advisory criteria along all shorelines through this weekend. A fetch of strong easterly winds just upstream of the state will continue to produce moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores today, and then will gradually lower from this evening through Friday. A mix of small northwest and north-northwest swells will maintain modest surf along most exposed north and west facing shorelines from later today and tonight into this weekend. The current small, medium-period south swell will slowly fade through Friday, with only small background south swell energy expected this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.