Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 23, 2023

March 23, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
4-6
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-3
0-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:32 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 10:01 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:32 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

                            around 15 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:57 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:46 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:25 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf is expected to remain below the High Surf Advisory criteria along all shorelines through this weekend. A fetch of strong easterly winds just upstream of the state will continue to produce moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores today, and then will gradually lower from this evening through Friday. A mix of small northwest and north-northwest swells will maintain modest surf along most exposed north and west facing shorelines from later today and tonight into this weekend. The current small, medium-period south swell will slowly fade through Friday, with only small background south swell energy expected this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
