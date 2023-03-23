Maui Surf Forecast for March 23, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-3
|0-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:26 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:38 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph, increasing to
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:25 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:38 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf is expected to remain below the High Surf Advisory criteria along all shorelines through this weekend. A fetch of strong easterly winds just upstream of the state will continue to produce moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores today, and then will gradually lower from this evening through Friday. A mix of small northwest and north-northwest swells will maintain modest surf along most exposed north and west facing shorelines from later today and tonight into this weekend. The current small, medium-period south swell will slowly fade through Friday, with only small background south swell energy expected this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
