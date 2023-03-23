“Speak Easy” production team (L to R: Lisa Harriton, Mentor; Sarah Bethany, CLMI Fellow; Josh Bartholomew, Mentor; Whitney Pilzer, Mentor; Matt Glickstein, CLMI Fellow).

Two Hawai‘i co-writers from Creative Lab’s Music Immersive February 2023 cohort have landed an original music sync licensing placement in the ABC series “The Company You Keep.”

Matt Glickstein (Lāna‘i City, Hawai‘i) and Sarah Bethany (Hilo, Hawai‘i) co-wrote the song “Speak Easy,” which will air on ABC Television Network this Sunday, March 26 and locally at 9 p.m. in Hawaiʻi on ABC affiliate KITV.



















Creative Lab Hawai‘i was founded by the State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s Creative Industries Division to accelerate new business and monetization opportunities for Hawaiʻi’s creative entrepreneurs. The Creative Lab Music Immersive component focuses on Hawaiʻi singer-songwriters looking to advance opportunities in licensing their works for global media and entertainment content.

“I am so grateful to have been a part of the CLMI. It was amazing being in a room with an amazing caliber of professional music producers, artists, music supervisors and fellows. We are all inspired and motivated to create more music with each other and spread the word to local songwriters about this life changing experience,” said Matt Glickstein, CLMI Fellow and music teacher from Lāna‘i City in a department news release.

“My experience in the CLMI is already transforming my life and the way I think about the business opportunities in the music industry,” said CLMI Fellow Sarah Bethany.

Songs from the CLMI have been placed in more than 75 national advertisements, television and streaming shows over the past several years. This includes shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “NCIS,” “Magnum, P.I.,” “Nashville,” “All Rise,” “Heartland,” NFL sports broadcasts, and more.

Under the direction of Grammy and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award recipient Charles M. Brotman, the CLMI provides songwriters with the opportunity to co-write and produce for specific TV, advertising, and/or media projects working alongside world-class music supervisors, producers, songwriters, and executives. “Creative Lab is building a community of music professionals who are connected to the music business abroad and are creating music here in Hawaiʻi that reaches the mainland and the world through placements in TV shows and other media,” said Charles Brotman.

“Hawaiʻi’s performers, songwriters and producers are gaining new tools to navigate the world of licensing a global media product. It is a reflection of the tremendous talent we have in Hawaiʻi as well as the importance of fostering opportunities for our entrepreneurs that will further fuel Hawaiʻi’s creative economy,” said DBEDT director Chris J. Sadayasu.

CLMI builds a bridge for local musicians to build business relationships, partner with composers and songwriters, and work with industry insiders to leverage their talent for licensing and royalties from original works placed in television series, feature films, videogames, and new media.

“The Creative Lab Hawaiʻi experience is designed to accelerate expanded revenue generating opportunities through hands on mentorship in craft and the business of licensing, publishing, and intellectual property protection,” explains Georja Skinner, chief officer, DBEDT’s Creative Industries Division and founder of the CLH Program. “Our strategic vision is cultivating industry know how to compose and license original songs for global films, TV, streaming, or advertising, so participants are able to expand revenue channels for their talents.”