The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 for physical swim testing for Maui Fire Department trainee recruitment.

The facility will be open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday for lap and recreational swimming.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.

For more information, call Duke A. Sevilla at 808-270-6135 or send email to [email protected]