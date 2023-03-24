Maui News
Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool closed Saturday, March 25 for Maui Fire Department swim test
Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 for physical swim testing for Maui Fire Department trainee recruitment.
The facility will be open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday for lap and recreational swimming.
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.
For more information, call Duke A. Sevilla at 808-270-6135 or send email to [email protected]
