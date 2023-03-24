Maui News

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool closed Saturday, March 25 for Maui Fire Department swim test

March 24, 2023, 5:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 for physical swim testing for Maui Fire Department trainee recruitment.

The facility will be open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday for lap and recreational swimming.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation appreciates the public’s patience and understanding. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, call Duke A. Sevilla at 808-270-6135 or send email to [email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Physician Charged With Unlawful Distribution Of Controlled Substances 2Gov Green Announces Kulanihakoi High Opening Agreement 3Three Sauces Sold In Hawaiʻi Recalled Due To Undeclared Soy Allergen 4Maui Police Department Promotes Six Officers To Sergeant 5More Than 100 Attend Kula Meeting On Water Issues Axis Deer And Traffic Safety 6Maui Vacation Rental Supply And Unit Demand Up From 2022 But Down From Pre Pandemic