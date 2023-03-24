Haʻikū house fire destroys two-story home, family of four displaced
Four residents were displaced following a house fire in Haʻikū that destroyed a two story home on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was first reported at 2:15 p.m. on March 23, 2023 at a home on Puniawa Road.
Crews arrived on scene to find a well involved, two story residence on fire. Fire officials say a narrow and steep roadway greatly hindered access to the home.
Having confirmed no occupants were within the structure, crews worked on fire control. Firefighters brought the fire under control at 3:30 p.m., and had the fire extinguished at 6:37 p.m.
The fire cased a total of $320,000 in damage to the structure. Damage estimates for its contents were not immediately available.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 2, Engine 10, Tanker 10, Tanker 14, and a Battalion Chief. Firefighters left the scene at 7:44 p.m.
No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was called to assist the occupants.
Family members have started two GoFundMe accounts to assist in recovery: