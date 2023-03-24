Nēnē citation (March 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.



















The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement cited a Hilo woman on Thursday after she allegedly removed a nēnē gosling from Wailoa River State Recreation Area in Hilo.

DLNR reports that multiple witnesses reported the woman to staff at the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife and the Hawai’i Police Department stating that she put the gosling in her vehicle and drove away.

Witnesses were able to provide a vehicle description and license plate number to law enforcement. HPD located the vehicle in Keaʻau, approximately 10 miles from Wailoa River State Recreation Area.

During a traffic stop, an HPD officer saw the gosling in an onion bag in a bucket in the rear of the vehicle, according to state officials. DOCARE arrived on scene with a DOFAW biologist, confirming it was a nēnē gosling.

Meiqin Chen, 57, of Hilo was cited for:

§183D-62 – Taking, injuring, or destroying wild birds prohibited.

§13-124-11 (a)1 – With respect to endangered and threatened species of wildlife; take, possess, process, sell, offer for sale, or transport any such species, any young or egg, or the dead body or skin thereof within the State.

§ 13-146-41 No person shall trap, take, catch, possess, any wild bird or mammal, or disturb their habitat.

Chen has an initial court date on May 19, 2023 in Hilo District Court.

The public can report suspected violations to the 24-hour DOCARE hotline 643-DLNR (3567) or via the free DLNRTip app.