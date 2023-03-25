Maui News

Lānaʻi collection event for large appliances, metals and e-waste, April 8

March 25, 2023, 2:30 PM HST
The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management will hold a collection event for appliances, metals and e-waste on Lāna`i from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 at the Pūlama Lānaʻi Fleet Yard.

Residents can drop off household appliances, refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, water heaters, air conditioning units, tires, batteries, metals, propane tanks, televisions, computers, printers, copiers, and monitors.

Business and commercial accounts will be charged a fee.

Residents should be prepared to unload their own items. Staff will be available to assist with large items that require a forklift.

For more information, call Refrigerant Recycling Inc. at 808-351-3504. For information about electronics recycling, call the County E-cycling hotline at 808-280-6460. For other information about the event, call the County of Maui Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at 808-270-6102.

