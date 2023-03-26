Maui News

Haleakalā National Park service project, April 4

March 26, 2023, 12:30 PM HST
File photo courtesy Haleakalā National Park.

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park hosts a service trip on April 4 at the park’s plant nursery in the Summit District of Haleakalā National Park, from 9 a.m. to noon.  

Participants will help care for rare, endemic plants being propagated, and can drive up to the work location at the greenhouse.

Reservations are required.  Call 808-572-1584 for more information.

