

















An impressive feast of friendship, food, music, dance, and vocals will be on display at the much-anticipated Celebration of Island Tastes and Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the open-air Aloha Garden Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua as part of the 31st annual Celebration of the Arts. Residents and visitors are invited to purchase tickets by calling 808-665-7089. Parking is complimentary.

Throughout the night, guests will enjoy special Hawaiian music and hula performances by Carmen Hulu Lindsey and her daughters; Nāpua Greig and her hālau hula, Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka and Kahulu Maluo-Pearson.

The evening will also include a feast featuring traditional foods of Hawai‘i from the land and sea.

The lūʻau-style menu will include:

Imu steamed: kalua pork (kalua pua‘a), sweet potato (kalua ‘uala) and turkey (kalua pelehu)

Steamed pork and beef (lau lau)

Octopus lūʻau leaf and coconut milk (lūʻau he‘e)

Steamed and mashed taro (poi)

Chicken with long rice

Fern shoot salad (pohole)

Diced ahi seafood salad (ahi poke)

Rice

Coconut pudding (haupia)

Coconut cake

Soft drinks, juices, coffee and tea

Cocktails, beer and wine

Ticket Prices are as follows:

$159+tax (general admission)

$119+tax (kama‘āina with valid Hawai‘i ID)

$49+tax (children ages 6-12). Children 5 years and under are free.

The Celebration of Island Tastes and Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest is presented by The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua and Festivals of Aloha. Details are subject to change without notice.