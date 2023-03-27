Maui Arts & Entertainment

Falsetto and lūʻau feast featured events at the 31st annual Celebration of the Arts

March 27, 2023, 2:36 PM HST
  • Lahela Lee Park 2022 Falsetto Contest Champion
  • 2022 Falsetto Contest
  • Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka

An impressive feast of friendship, food, music, dance, and vocals will be on display at the much-anticipated Celebration of Island Tastes and Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the open-air Aloha Garden Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua as part of the 31st annual Celebration of the Arts. Residents and visitors are invited to purchase tickets by calling 808-665-7089. Parking is complimentary.

Throughout the night, guests will enjoy special Hawaiian music and hula performances by Carmen Hulu Lindsey and her daughters; Nāpua Greig and her hālau hula, Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka and Kahulu Maluo-Pearson.

Event at Aloha Garden Pavilion
The evening will also include a feast featuring traditional foods of Hawai‘i from the land and sea.

The lūʻau-style menu will include:

  • Imu steamed: kalua pork (kalua pua‘a), sweet potato (kalua ‘uala) and turkey (kalua pelehu)
  • Steamed pork and beef (lau lau)
  • Octopus lūʻau leaf and coconut milk (lūʻau he‘e)
  • Steamed and mashed taro (poi)
  • Chicken with long rice
  • Fern shoot salad (pohole)
  • Diced ahi seafood salad (ahi poke)
  • Rice
  • Coconut pudding (haupia)
  • Coconut cake
  • Soft drinks, juices, coffee and tea
  • Cocktails, beer and wine

Ticket Prices are as follows:

  • $159+tax (general admission)
  • $119+tax (kama‘āina with valid Hawai‘i ID)
  • $49+tax (children ages 6-12). Children 5 years and under are free.
The Celebration of Island Tastes and Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest is presented by The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua and Festivals of Aloha. Details are subject to change without notice.

