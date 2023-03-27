Jill Tokuda. PC: Wendy Osher (Jan. 19, 2023)

Representative Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced her first community town hall on Maui, Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Pāʻina building.

Congresswoman Tokuda will cover her first three months in office, legislation that she has sponsored, priorities for the 118th Congress, and take questions from community members.

RSVPs are welcome to help with a headcount: bit.ly/tokudatownhallmaui.