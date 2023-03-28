Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:38 AM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 10:38 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 01:42 PM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The small, medium period northwest (310 degree) swell that peaked earlier Monday will be gradually subsiding through the day. A similar size, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell will arrive Thursday. This swell will only pick up north and west-facing shore surf by a foot or two as it peaks Thursday night and then falls through Friday. Elevated wind wave chop along eastern exposures generated from a large source region of moderate trades upstream of the islands will persist the next few days. Very small early to mid week bumps along southwest and southeast shores, from either background energy moving in from the Southern Hemisphere (190-210 degree) or from trade wind swell wrap (040-130 degree), respectively, will keep south-facing shore surf around waist high, at best. The combination of the shorter period trade swell and the longer period background south swell will sustain slightly higher surf heights along many eastern and southern Big Island exposures the next few days.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.