Vaping. PC: Maui Now.

The deadline for ‘Imi Pono: The Greatest Challenge, which this year calls on high school and intermediate youth to develop an anti-vaping media campaign, has been extended to April 20.

The prize money for the top three places in the high school and intermediate divisions also have increased. The first place prize in each division has grown to $1,000; second place to $750; and third place to $500.

The contest is open to youth in public, private and home school on Maui, Moloka‘i and Lānaʻi.

Campaigns must include three components – a slogan, a poster/brochure and a short public service announcement video. All information used in campaigns must be cited and referenced.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku, beginning at 5:30 p.m., April 27.

Entry forms are available at https://bit.ly/3GIme3S . For more information, call MEO Youth Services at 808-243-4315 or email [email protected]

The ‘Imi Pono Challenge is sponsored by MEO Youth Services in partnership with the Maui Chamber of Commerce and Hawaiʻi USA Federal Credit Union.

The contest is the brainchild of Maui County Council Member Alice Lee and has featured the themes of COVID-19 prevention in 2021 and reimagining Maui County in its inaugural year in 2020. ‘Imi Pono means “to search for the right way.” 

