HI-5 redemption centers in Haʻikū and at UH Maui College temporarily closed

March 30, 2023, 1:27 PM HST
County Recycling facility at UHMC, photo by Wendy Osher.

HI-5 Redemption Centers located at the County of Maui Recycling Centers in Haʻikū and at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus in Kahului are temporarily closed due to ongoing staff shortages.

The county Recycling Centers remain open for non-HI-5 recyclables, cardboard, newspaper, plastic bottles #1 and #2, glass containers and bi-metal cans.

From Haʻikū, the closest HI-5 Redemption Center is the Makawao Recycling Center located off Makani Road behind Kalama Intermediate School and is open from Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The closest HI-5 Redemption Centers from UHMC are the Aloha Recycling Base Yard located at 75 Amala Place across from Island Grocery Depot, or Aloha Shell located at 110 Puʻunēnē Avenue in Kahului.

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management extended thanks to the public for their patience and understanding during the temporary closures.

For more information about the HI-5 Redemption Centers, call Aloha Recycling at 808-871-8544. For general recycling questions, visit mauicounty.gov/recycle or call the County Recycling Hotline at 808-270-7880.

