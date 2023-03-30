Maui News

Wailuku Pool to close for pool guard training on Saturday, April 1

March 30, 2023, 2:08 PM HST
The Wailuku Pool will be closed on Saturday April 1 for Water Safety Instructor Training for pool lifeguards, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The facility at Market and Wells Streets will re-open Sunday, April 2 during its regular hours from noon to 4 p.m.

The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding. 

