Maui News
Wailuku Pool to close for pool guard training on Saturday, April 1
A
A
A
The Wailuku Pool will be closed on Saturday April 1 for Water Safety Instructor Training for pool lifeguards, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
The facility at Market and Wells Streets will re-open Sunday, April 2 during its regular hours from noon to 4 p.m.
The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments