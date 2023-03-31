Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:33 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 12:03 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:43 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:25 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small northwest (320 degrees) swell will slowly decline today and Saturday. A small northeast swell is expected to fill in today, peak Saturday, then decline on Sunday. Otherwise, very little energy is expected from the North Pacific through late next week.

Fresh trades upstream of the state will continue to produce near to slightly below normal surf along east facing shores during the next 7 days. Small background energy from the southwest, south and southeast will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores through late next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.