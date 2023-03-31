Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:33 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 12:03 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:19 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:43 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:25 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:19 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small northwest (320 degrees) swell will slowly decline today and Saturday. A small northeast swell is expected to fill in today, peak Saturday, then decline on Sunday. Otherwise, very little energy is expected from the North Pacific through late next week. 


Fresh trades upstream of the state will continue to produce near to slightly below normal surf along east facing shores during the next 7 days. Small background energy from the southwest, south and southeast will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores through late next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
