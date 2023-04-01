Maui News

Budget meeting at Pāʻia Community Center on Monday

April 1, 2023, 4:30 PM HST
The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will receive testimony on the fiscal year 2024 budget on Monday at 6 p.m. at Pāʻia Community Center, Social Hall, Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura announced.

Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr.’s first proposed budget was submitted to the council March 24. Those living in the Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency area are invited to provide feedback on their budget priorities for the county’s fiscal year that begins July 1, Sugimura said.

“Following a productive evening budget meeting in Lāhainā yesterday, I look forward to opening up the discussion with members of the community from the Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency area,” Sugimura said. “Community engagement is a top priority for the council’s budget session, and we want everyone to have a voice in the decision-making process.”

Pāʻia Community Center is at 252 Hāna Hwy.

Additional meetings are scheduled at the following times and locations:
(All meetings to start at 6 p.m.)

  • March 30, Lahaina Civic Center, Social Hall, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Lahaina
  • March 31, Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, 90 Ainoa St., Molokaʻi
  • April 3, Pāʻia Community Center, Social Hall, 252 Hana Hwy., Pāʻia
  • April 6, Hāna High and Elementary School Cafeteria, 4111 Hāna Hwy., Hāna
  • April 10, Kīhei Community Center, Main Hall, 303 E. Līpoa St., Kīhei
  • April 12, Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Social Hall, 91 Pukalani St., Makawao
  • April 13, Lānaʻi High and Elementary School Cafeteria, 555 Fraser Ave., Lānaʻi City

Written testimony may be submitted through eComment at mauicounty.us/agendas. Oral testimony will be accepted at all meetings, both in person and via video conference.

To participate in a survey on how the budget should be prioritized, visit https://communityfeedback.opengov.com/10818. The survey will be available for completion until April 19.

For more information, please visit https://www.mauicounty.us/bfed/ or contact 808-270-7838.

