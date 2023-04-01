Maui News

Maui police launch distracted driving awareness campaign, April 3-14

April 1, 2023, 7:58 AM HST
Maui Now graphic.

To address distracted driving and reduce avoidable crashes and driving fatalities, the Maui Police Department Traffic Division will be enforcing a zero-tolerance response to distracted driving including cell phone use while driving. 

Motorists on Maui will see heightened traffic enforcement April 3-14, 2023, as the MPD Traffic Division takes part in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s U Drive. U Text. U Pay. Distracted Driving awareness enforcement event. 

Motorists can also expect saturation patrols, which will include the use of unmarked patrol vehicles, to address distracted driving.

To date, the Maui Police Department has issued 306 citations for distracted driving compared to 553 citations issued this same time last year. In Calendar Year 2022, MPD issued a total of 2,320 distracted driving citations.

“We need our community to understand it is up to them to make the decision to put their phone down and buckle up while driving. Please help put an end to senseless and preventable crashes that have occurred on our roadways due to distracted driving,” police said.

