The last visit of the Mexican Mobile Consulate was in early October at Maui Economic Opportunity. Consulate staff will be back at MEO in Wailuku on April 22 and 23.

The Mexican Mobile Consulate makes another visit to Maui to provide document services, such as for passports, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 and 23 at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.

Those interested in visiting with Consulate staff should fill out the Google form at the following address to expedite processing https://forms.gle/CfJ7i2knNqRnaXdN7.

Consulate staff will be available to process passports, consular registries, credential processing to vote, birth certificates, civil registrations and OP7s, a parental passport consent for minors.

MEO is located at 99 Mahalani St. in Wailuku. For more information, call MEO Community Services at 808-249-2970.