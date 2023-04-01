Maui News

The last visit of the Mexican Mobile Consulate was in early October at Maui Economic Opportunity. Consulate staff will be back at MEO in Wailuku on April 22 and 23.

The Mexican Mobile Consulate makes another visit to Maui to provide document services, such as for passports, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 and 23 at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.

Those interested in visiting with Consulate staff should fill out the Google form at the following address to expedite processing  https://forms.gle/CfJ7i2knNqRnaXdN7.

Consulate staff will be available to process passports, consular registries, credential processing to vote, birth certificates, civil registrations and OP7s, a parental passport consent for minors. 

The Mexican Mobile Consulate will be handling passport applications.
MEO is located at 99 Mahalani St. in Wailuku. For more information, call MEO Community Services at 808-249-2970.

