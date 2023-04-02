Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway/S. High Street (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Single shoulder closure on S. High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Kaʻahumanu Avenue to the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club, Monday, April 3 through Thursday, April 6, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, April 4 through Thursday, April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

Wailea: Two lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) possible in either direction, between mile marker 6.62 to 6.64, at the intersection of Okolani Drive, beginning Monday, April 3 through Thursday, April 6, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for traffic light installation. Kilohana Drive will be used as access through the area during work hours.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

Kahului: Right side shoulder closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) in the southbound direction, in the vicinity of E. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Perimeter Road, from Wednesday, April 5 through Thursday, April 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drain cleaning.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36) —

Kahului to Kūʻau: Right shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 0.19 to 8.38, in the vicinity of E. Kamehameha Avenue and Holomua Road, from Wednesday, April 5 through Thursday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drain cleaning.

Hamakuapoko: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 9.6 to 11, in the vicinity of Hamakuapoko Road and Haʻikū Road, on Thursday, April 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

— Haleakalā Highway / Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the southbound direction, between mile marker 8.1 to 10.6, in the vicinity of ʻAʻapueo Parkway and Naele Road, on Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Waiehu: Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) in the northbound direction between mile marker 0 to 0.2, in the vicinity of Waiehu Beach Road and Malaihi Road, on Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

— Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the downhill/mauka lane at 16740 Haleakalā Crater Road, on Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for waterline installation.

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

Kahului to Waikapū: Single lane closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) in the northbound direction between mile marker 0 to 2.5, in the vicinity of Keolani Place to Maui Lani Parkway, from Wednesday, April 5 through Thursday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drain cleaning.

— Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Kahului to Waiehu: Right shoulder closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Makaʻala Drive, on Wednesday, April 5 through Thursday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drain cleaning.

Waiehu: Right lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Lower Main Street and Kahekili Highway, on Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

— Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Right shoulder closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 0.6 to 1.2, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Dairy Road, from Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drain cleaning.