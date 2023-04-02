Mark Yamanaka

Fourteen-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner, Mark Yamanaka, is the featured performer at the Ke Kani Hone O Wailea stage at The Shops at Wailea on Friday, April 28, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Yamanaka released his debut album, Lei Pua Kenikeni, in 2010. It went on to win four of the most coveted awards at the 2011 Hōkūs and in 2013, he followed that success with the release of Lei Maile. Just as successful as its predecessor, Lei Maile also received four Hōkū awards in 2014.

In 2015, he collaborated with his close friends, Kūpaoa, to release a holiday album, A Gift of the Heart. That album was named the 2016 Hōkū Christmas Album of the Year.

After a five-year hiatus from his solo Hawaiian releases, Yamanaka shared his latest collection of songs on his 2018 release, Lei Lehua. With eight of the 14 tracks written or co-written by himself, Lei Lehua is a celebration of Yamanaka’s love for his hometown of Hilo, his love for his family, and his growth as a musician, vocalist, and composer.

In 2019, Yamanaka won five Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards for his project including: Album of the Year, Song of the Year (Lei Lehua), Male Vocalist of the Year, Island Music Album of the Year, and Single of the Year (Morning Drive).

Yamanaka is from Hilo and is a father of three.