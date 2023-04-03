Haleakalā National Park is hosting its version of National Park Week, April 22-30. All of the events are free but park entrance fees still apply.

A Park Ranger swearing in new Junior Ranger at Haleakalā National Park NPS Photo (Jan. 24, 2022)

Saturday, April 22 Celebrate Earth Day at your National Park:

Free Entrance Day: National Park Week kicks off on Earth Day, April 22, with no entrance fees at Haleakalā National Park for all visitors. Sunrise reservations are still required to enter the Summit District from 3 to 7 a.m. and can be obtained by visiting recreation.gov.

National Park Week kicks off on Earth Day, April 22, with no entrance fees at Haleakalā National Park for all visitors. Sunrise reservations are still required to enter the Summit District from 3 to 7 a.m. and can be obtained by visiting recreation.gov. Volunteer Clean-Up Event from 7:30 to 9 a.m.: Help clean up the House of the Sun. Participate in a drop-in trash clean up at the Haleakalā Visitor Center at 9,740 feet.

Help clean up the House of the Sun. Participate in a drop-in trash clean up at the Haleakalā Visitor Center at 9,740 feet. Earth Day Ranger-Led Program at 2 p.m.: Join a park ranger for a special Earth Day program at Hosmer Grove to learn about your role in protecting the planet.

Join a park ranger for a special Earth Day program at Hosmer Grove to learn about your role in protecting the planet. Celebrate Earth Day Online: Explore the park online with Earth Day Every Day activities, and learn more about endangered forest birds in our short film The Heart of Maui.

Park Ranger leading a tour in Hosmer Grove at Haleakalā National Park NPS Photo

Ranger-Led Programs:

Attend a ranger-led program to explore and share your park stories during these free tours.

Hosmer Hike at 10 a.m. (Summit District): Meet at Hosmer Grove to join a park ranger for a guided hike to see rare forest birds, identify native Hawaiian plants, and learn more about the past, present, and future of this unique place. This program will be offered daily, April 22-30.

Meet at Hosmer Grove to join a park ranger for a guided hike to see rare forest birds, identify native Hawaiian plants, and learn more about the past, present, and future of this unique place. This program will be offered daily, April 22-30. Kūloa Point Walk at 2 p.m. (Kīpahulu District): Join a park ranger for a 45-minute guided hike. Learn about the cultural importance of ʻOheʻo Gulch along this beautiful half-mile trail and follow the footsteps of people who have cultivated this land for generations. This program will be offered daily, April 24 –26.

A Park Ranger with a Junior Ranger at the Kīpahulu Visitor Center NPS Photo

Wednesday, April 26 Ranger Days at Headquarters Visitor Center at 7,000 feet: Want to learn more about what it means to be a park ranger? From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. chat with park rangers who work in science, law enforcement, and visitor services. Explore the different career fields at Haleakalā through interactive activities.

Saturday, April 29 Junior Ranger Day at Kīpahulu Visitor Center at 9,740 feet: Become a Junior Ranger and explore how you can help protect Haleakalā National Park. Join a ranger for hands-on activities from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kīpahulu Visitor Center. Learn more about the Junior Ranger program and check out some virtual activities at www.nps.gov/hale/learn/kidsyouth/be-a-junior-ranger.htm.

Connect Virtually: Follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @HaleakalāNPS during National Park Week for a virtual visit and share your experiences and favorite memories with the park by tagging @HaleakalaNPS and using #YourParkStory, #EarthDay and #NationalParkWeek.

For more information about upcoming events at Haleakalā National Park visit: www.nps.gov/hale/planyourvisit/calendar.htm