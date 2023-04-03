Hawaiian Electric Companyʻs Māʻalaea power plant. (Sept. 2022) PC: Wendy Osher

Hawaiian Electric has drafted an “Integrated Grid Plan: A pathway to a clean energy future” that aims to create a resilient, clean energy system powered by resources from Hawai‘i, for Hawai‘i.

The draft plan for its island grids was filed with the Public Utilities Commission, outlining steps the company will take in the coming years to ensure its system will achieve net zero carbon emissions and use 100% local, renewable resources.

Community members will be able to review the full Integrated Grid Plan and provide comments over the next three weeks, until April 21. All received comments will be included and addressed in the final version of the Integrated Grid Plan, scheduled for filing in May 2023.

“Integrated grid planning is a collective process of balancing technical data with our customer and community values,” said Colton Ching, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president of planning and technology. “This thorough planning process provided Hawaiian Electric and our customers a clear plan forward to meeting our state’s clean energy goals while keeping reliability and affordability top of mind. Comments from the community will help us refine our actions and focus areas for the next several years.”

The draft plan proposes defined actions and includes details on technical findings and community engagement throughout the planning process. Since 2018, Hawaiian Electric has collected data and gained insight through various working groups, inputs and assumptions modeling, regular stakeholder meetings, community events and presentations.

The draft Integrated Grid Plan identifies four high-level actions that must be taken within the next five years:

Stabilize utility rates and advance energy equity

Grow the marketplace for customer-scale and large-scale renewables

Create a modern and resilient grid

Secure reliability through diverse energy sources and technologies