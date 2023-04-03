Update: 12:23 a.m., April 4, 2023

The Honoapiʻilani Highway is now open in both directions following a traffic fatality involving a motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian. The incident was reported at around 8 p.m. on the highway in the area of Mile 13 in Olowalu. The highway was closed for more than four hours while police conducted a traffic fatality investigation.

*Check back with Maui Now for further details, which will be posted as they are released.

Update: 11:22 p.m., April 3, 2023

The Honoapiʻilani Highway remains closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle accident reported at around 8 p.m. involving a pedestrian. The Maui Police Department has not yet posted an update. Motorists can expect a standstill until the road is reopened.

Posted on: 8:09 p.m. April 3, 2023

Honoapiʻilani Hwy (Hwy 30) is closed to traffic in both directions in the area of Mile Post 13 in Olowalu due to a motor vehicle accident. Motorists can expect an extended closure.

