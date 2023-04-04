Keola Tom, Assistant Chief of Uniformed Services – Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department announced today the promotion of Keola Tom to Assistant Chief of Uniformed Services.

Assistant Chief Tom joined the department in 2002, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District. In 2010, he was promoted to Sergeant and assigned to the Vice Narcotics Division, followed by assignments in the Hāna Patrol District and the Special Response Team.

In 2018, he was promoted to Lieutenant and served as commander of the Special Response Team; and later went on to serve in the Lahaina Patrol District. In 2020, he was promoted to Captain, where his assignments included Molokaʻi Patrol District, Lahaina Patrol District, Quality Assurance, and Internal Affairs.

In 2022, he served as Interim Assistant Chief until his current assignment. Assistant Chief Tom and his wife Michelle have two sons; a 20-year-old attending Grand Canyon University and an 18-year-old attending St. Martin’s University.