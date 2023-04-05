PC: Courtesy office of Council member Alice Lee

Kaunoa Senior Services will offer virtual classes for seniors age 55 years or older in April. The classes are available online via Zoom and include:

Instructor Paula Keele will teach a new Kaunoa Senior Services virtual class to help you tune up your fine motor skills in April. PC: Kaunoa Senior Services

New Classes:

April’s new course will be “Let’s Tune up Our Fine Motor Skills!” which will be taught by Paula Keele at 9 a.m. on April 10 and will also be available in person at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville.

Special Interest:

Kaunoa will also offer a special-interest class, Therapeutic Gardening, at 11 a.m. on April 20.

Wellness and fitness classes:

Stronger Bodies, Smarter Brains, Better Brains, Better Bodies (a total body workout to improve cognitive function, overall strength, balance and flexibility) from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, April 4-25.

Move It! Mondays at 8 a.m. April 3-24.

Walk It! Mondays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. April 3-24.

Stretching at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, April 4-25.

Yoga Level 1 at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, April 4-25. Also available in person at Kaunoa Senior Center.

Interval Training at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, April 5-28.

Low-impact Aerobics at 9 a.m. Thursdays, April 6-27.

Strength and Conditioning Exercises at 10 a.m. Thursdays, April 6-27. Also available in person at the West Maui Senior Center.

Range of Motion Exercises at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, April 6-27. Also available in person at the West Maui Senior Center.

Line Dancing, Intermediate Level at 9 a.m. Thursdays, April 6-27. Also available in person at Kaunoa Senior Center.

Arts and crafts classes:

Bamboo Watercolor Painting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, April 3-24.

Step-by-Step Acrylic Painting: “Cherry Blossom,” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 19 and 26.

Maui Birds Watercolor Painting Series from 1 to 3 p.m. April 4 and 11.

For class descriptions and to register, call (808) 270-7308 and select option 3 or (808) 270-4310. Signed waivers are required for exercise classes. Pre-registration is required for in-person classes at Kaunoa and West Maui senior centers.

To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, visit mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.