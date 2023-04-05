Maui schools earn 16 finalists awards in ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Student Video Competition
Maui schools earned 16 finalists awards in the 20th Annual ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Student Video Competition, presented by First Hawaiian Bank. Scroll down to view the complete list of finalist schools by category with Maui selections highlighted.
There were more than 600 submissions from keiki in 52 schools across the state this year.
‘Ōlelo Community Media’s Youth Xchange is Hawai‘i’s oldest and largest contest of its type.
This year’s submissions were created by students who attend public, charter and private schools statewide or are homeschooled in all counties.
The 34 award winners will be announced during the in-person Awards Gala on Tuesday, April 25 with their prizes presented in front of hundreds of their statewide peers at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
Dillon Ancheta of Hawai‘i News Now – a former Youth Xchange finalist himself from Kaua‘i High – and radio and TV personality Mele Apana return to serve as event emcees of the “keiki Oscars.” Local music sensation Crossing Rain will perform throughout the gala.
The Media Teacher of the Year, determined by votes from participating students, will also be announced at the gala. In addition to the recognition itself, the deserving educator will receive two round-trip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines serves; the airline is sponsoring the honor in recognition of the importance of media literacy in the education of today’s keiki.
The gala may be viewed live on April 25 starting at 10 a.m. on Channel 53, on the ‘Ōlelo Facebook page, via ‘ŌleloNet at olelo.org/53 and through the mobile app.
The finalist Youth Xchange student videos were selected based on subject impact and technical production. The judging panels included local news media, filmmaking professionals and, in the case of sponsored categories, subject experts.
This year, Youth Xchange videos compete in 13 categories. The five broad categories are mini-documentary, public service announcement, short, Expert and Junior Expert.
The eight sponsored categories are A More Resilient and Sustainable Hawai‘i; Food Systems and Access to Healthy Food; Creating Peace; Forest Inspired; Pledge to Our Keiki, Taking Care of Our Island Home; Prepare NOW – Talk Story: Share Na‘auao…Wisdom!!; Traffic Safety; and World War II in Hawai‘i.
Students in ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange compete in three age divisions: elementary, intermediate, and high school. Previous winners and students with professional experience compete in the Junior Expert (kindergarten through middle school) and Expert (high school and college) categories.
This year’s ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Student Video Competition is supported by presenting sponsor First Hawaiian Bank, event sponsor Honolulu Star-Advertiser and director sponsor Accumulus. Individual category sponsors are Alaska Airlines and Kanu Hawai‘i; Hawaiian Electric; Pacific Historic Parks, Honoululi National Historic Site; Rotary Club of Honolulu; and the State of Hawai‘i Departments of Health, Land and Natural Resources, and Transportation.
Finalists
A MORE RESILIENT AND SUSTAINABLE HAWAI‘I
Elementary:
- Energy Conserved is Tomorrow Preserved – Pearl City Highlands Elementary
- Natural Energy – Kīpapa Elementary
- Out of This World Energy Savings – Waipahu Elementary
Middle:
- Do Your Part – Mid-Pacific Institute
- Overcoming the World’s Problems with Sustainable Energy – Moanalua Middle
- Ways to Use Renewable Energy – Honouliuli Middle
High School:
- Cleaner Energy Cleaner World – Mililani High
- End of the World – President William McKinley High
- Let’s Give Back – Kamehameha Schools Maui
CREATING PEACE
Elementary:
- Bucket Filler – ʻĀina Haina Elementary
- Choose Love: A Change of Heart – Waipahu Elementary
- Kindness Is the Key – Hoʻokele Elementary
Middle:
- A Much Better World – Highlands Intermediate
- Schools Should Be Safe – Āliamanu Middle
- Welcome – Moanalua Middle
High School:
- A Peace Of Cake – Moanalua High
- Peace Is Like A Puzzle – Moanalua High
- The Contract of Peace – Moanalua High
FOOD SYSTEMS AND ACCESS TO HEALTHY FOOD
Elementary:
- How Is Our Cafeteria Doing This? – Alvah A. Scott Elementary
- Healthy Farms, Healthy Food, Healthy Me – Waipahu Elementary
- My Foods From Around The World – Maunawili Elementary
Middle:
- Hawaii’s Access to Fresh Produce – Kaimukī Middle
- Healthy Rules! – Āliamanu Middle
- Mr. Pineapple’s Healthy Eating Habits – Sacred Hearts Academy
High School:
- Access to Food in Waiʻanae – Waiʻanae High
- Be Vocal, Support Local – Mililani High
- Our Greatest Source – Kamehameha Schools Maui
FOREST INSPIRED
Elementary:
- ʻAʻole Apple Snails – Maunawili Elementary
- Crazy Coquis – Kīpapa Elementary
- ʻŌpeʻapeʻa the Hawaiian Hoary Bat – Kalihi-Waena Elementary
Middle:
- Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death – Kailua Intermediate
- Saving Our Forests – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle
- Saving our Native Birds’ Homes – Āliamanu Middle
High School:
- Addressing the Disruption of Invasive Species – Kauaʻi High
- Hānau ka Ulu Lā‘au, E Ola Mau nā Hua – Kamehameha Schools Maui
- Protect the Indigenous, Don’t be Ridiculous – Moanalua High
MINI DOCUMENTARY
Elementary:
- Loko Ea – Kīpapa Elementary
- Save Our Oceans – Sacred Hearts Academy
- Skating in the Dark – Kīpapa Elementary
Middle:
- Living Water – Kamehameha Schools Maui
- Protect Our Waters – Lahaina Intermediate
- The Dangerous Harms in Hawaiʻi – Highlands Intermediate
High School:
- Athlete’s Mental Health – Hawaiʻi Technology Academy PCS
- Love Of My Hair – James Campbell High
- Nā Kiaʻi Ola o Kauaʻi – Kauaʻi High
PLEDGE TO OUR KEIKI, TAKING CARE OF OUR ISLAND HOME
Elementary:
- Protecting Sherwoods – Maʻemaʻe Elementary
- Save Our Ocean – Kīpapa Elementary
- Take Care of Our ʻĀina – Pōmaikaʻi Elementary
Middle:
- Kahoma Valley – Kamehameha Schools Maui
- Koʻu Wahi Pana – Kamehameha Schools Maui
- My Secret Spot – Moanalua Middle
High School:
- Kaʻala to Kaʻena – Waiʻanae High
- My Hawaiʻi – Kamehameha Schools Maui
- Wetlands: Our Island’s Natural Filter – Maui High
PREPARE NOW – TALK STORY: SHARE NAʻAUAO…WISDOM!!
Elementary:
- BOX IT UP! Be Prepared! – Waipahu Elementary
- Hurricane Preparedness – Pōmaikaʻi Elementary
- Hurricane Warnings – Take them Seriously – Alvah A. Scott Elementary
- Storm Safety– Kīpapa Elementary
Middle:
- Ahead of the Storm – Āliamanu Middle
- How Do We Prepare? – Honouliuli Middle
- If COVID Didn’t Wait, You Can’t Either – Moanalua Middle
High School:
- Story of the Kilauea Eruption – Waiākea High
- Volcanic Safety – Hawaiʻi Technology Academy PCS
- When Water Pulls Back, Act Fast – Waiākea High
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
Elementary:
- Brain Power – Kīpapa Elementary
- Don’t Take the Bait and Block out the Hate – Pōmaikaʻi Elementary
- Try It, For a Good Diet! – Moanalua Elementary
Middle:
- Don’t be a Killer, Pick Up Your Litter – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle
- Nightmare Milkman – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle
- There is No Use for Abuse – Highlands Intermediate
High School:
- Checking In – Waiʻanae High
- Kindness Leaves a Mark on the World – Maui High School
- Talk to Someone – Moanalua High
SHORT
Elementary:
- Getting Around Oʻahu – Maunawili Elementary
- Please Don’t Waste the Water – Mayor Joseph J. Fern Elementary
- Stop Crime in Its Tracks – Pearl City Highlands
Middle:
- Being Kind Is Cool – Sacred Hearts Academy
- Finding Myself – Kamehameha Schools Maui
- Stop Staring, Start Helping – Moanalua Middle
High School:
- Escape – Mid-Pacific Institute
- My Voice – Waiʻanae High
- One Last Picture – Kamehameha Schools Maui
TRAFFIC SAFETY
Elementary:
- Be e-Safe – Pearl City Highlands Elementary
- Don’t Clown Around, Slow It Down! – Waipahu Elementary
- GAME OVER – Āina Haina Elementary
Middle:
- Bike Safety – Āliamanu Middle
- Road Safety – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle
- Traffic Safety – Highlands Intermediate
High School:
- Time to Drive – Kauaʻi High
- Stay in Sight – Moanalua High
- Watch Out Aunty – James Campbell High
WORLD WAR II IN HAWAIʻI
Elementary
- A Memory of Pearl Harbor and Martial Law in Hawaiʻi – Le Jardin Academy
- and Personal Stories of Pearl Harbor – Kailua Intermediate
Middle:
- Untold Stories of World War II in Hawaiʻi – Maunawili Elementary
- WWII Pearl Harbor – Mid-Pacific Institute
JUNIOR EXPERT
- Embrace, Not Reject – Highlands Intermediate
- The Innocence Project – Highlands Intermediate
- You Matter – Kailua Intermediate
EXPERT
- Family – Henry Perrine Baldwin High
- Institutional Bias – Waiʻanae High
- Walt’s First Birthday – Moanalua High