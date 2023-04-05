Maui schools earned 16 finalists awards in the 20th Annual ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Student Video Competition, presented by First Hawaiian Bank. Scroll down to view the complete list of finalist schools by category with Maui selections highlighted.

There were more than 600 submissions from keiki in 52 schools across the state this year.

‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange. File 2022

‘Ōlelo Community Media’s Youth Xchange is Hawai‘i’s oldest and largest contest of its type.

This year’s submissions were created by students who attend public, charter and private schools statewide or are homeschooled in all counties.

The 34 award winners will be announced during the in-person Awards Gala on Tuesday, April 25 with their prizes presented in front of hundreds of their statewide peers at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

Dillon Ancheta of Hawai‘i News Now – a former Youth Xchange finalist himself from Kaua‘i High – and radio and TV personality Mele Apana return to serve as event emcees of the “keiki Oscars.” Local music sensation Crossing Rain will perform throughout the gala.

The Media Teacher of the Year, determined by votes from participating students, will also be announced at the gala. In addition to the recognition itself, the deserving educator will receive two round-trip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines serves; the airline is sponsoring the honor in recognition of the importance of media literacy in the education of today’s keiki.

The gala may be viewed live on April 25 starting at 10 a.m. on Channel 53, on the ‘Ōlelo Facebook page, via ‘ŌleloNet at olelo.org/53 and through the mobile app.

The finalist Youth Xchange student videos were selected based on subject impact and technical production. The judging panels included local news media, filmmaking professionals and, in the case of sponsored categories, subject experts.

This year, Youth Xchange videos compete in 13 categories. The five broad categories are mini-documentary, public service announcement, short, Expert and Junior Expert.

The eight sponsored categories are A More Resilient and Sustainable Hawai‘i; Food Systems and Access to Healthy Food; Creating Peace; Forest Inspired; Pledge to Our Keiki, Taking Care of Our Island Home; Prepare NOW – Talk Story: Share Na‘auao…Wisdom!!; Traffic Safety; and World War II in Hawai‘i.

Students in ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange compete in three age divisions: elementary, intermediate, and high school. Previous winners and students with professional experience compete in the Junior Expert (kindergarten through middle school) and Expert (high school and college) categories.

This year’s ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Student Video Competition is supported by presenting sponsor First Hawaiian Bank, event sponsor Honolulu Star-Advertiser and director sponsor Accumulus. Individual category sponsors are Alaska Airlines and Kanu Hawai‘i; Hawaiian Electric; Pacific Historic Parks, Honoululi National Historic Site; Rotary Club of Honolulu; and the State of Hawai‘i Departments of Health, Land and Natural Resources, and Transportation.

Finalists

A MORE RESILIENT AND SUSTAINABLE HAWAI‘I

Elementary:

Energy Conserved is Tomorrow Preserved – Pearl City Highlands Elementary

Natural Energy – Kīpapa Elementary

Out of This World Energy Savings – Waipahu Elementary

Middle:

Do Your Part – Mid-Pacific Institute

Overcoming the World’s Problems with Sustainable Energy – Moanalua Middle

Ways to Use Renewable Energy – Honouliuli Middle

High School:

Cleaner Energy Cleaner World – Mililani High

End of the World – President William McKinley High

Let’s Give Back – Kamehameha Schools Maui

CREATING PEACE

Elementary:

Bucket Filler – ʻĀina Haina Elementary

Choose Love: A Change of Heart – Waipahu Elementary

Kindness Is the Key – Hoʻokele Elementary

Middle:

A Much Better World – Highlands Intermediate

Schools Should Be Safe – Āliamanu Middle

Welcome – Moanalua Middle

High School:

A Peace Of Cake – Moanalua High

Peace Is Like A Puzzle – Moanalua High

The Contract of Peace – Moanalua High

FOOD SYSTEMS AND ACCESS TO HEALTHY FOOD

Elementary:

How Is Our Cafeteria Doing This? – Alvah A. Scott Elementary

Healthy Farms, Healthy Food, Healthy Me – Waipahu Elementary

My Foods From Around The World – Maunawili Elementary

Middle:

Hawaii’s Access to Fresh Produce – Kaimukī Middle

Healthy Rules! – Āliamanu Middle

Mr. Pineapple’s Healthy Eating Habits – Sacred Hearts Academy

High School:

Access to Food in Waiʻanae – Waiʻanae High

Be Vocal, Support Local – Mililani High

Our Greatest Source – Kamehameha Schools Maui

FOREST INSPIRED

Elementary:

ʻAʻole Apple Snails – Maunawili Elementary

Crazy Coquis – Kīpapa Elementary

ʻŌpeʻapeʻa the Hawaiian Hoary Bat – Kalihi-Waena Elementary

Middle:

Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death – Kailua Intermediate

Saving Our Forests – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle

Saving our Native Birds’ Homes – Āliamanu Middle

High School:

Addressing the Disruption of Invasive Species – Kauaʻi High

Hānau ka Ulu Lā‘au, E Ola Mau nā Hua – Kamehameha Schools Maui

Protect the Indigenous, Don’t be Ridiculous – Moanalua High

MINI DOCUMENTARY

Elementary:

Loko Ea – Kīpapa Elementary

Save Our Oceans – Sacred Hearts Academy

Skating in the Dark – Kīpapa Elementary

Middle:

Living Water – Kamehameha Schools Maui

Protect Our Waters – Lahaina Intermediate

The Dangerous Harms in Hawaiʻi – Highlands Intermediate

High School:

Athlete’s Mental Health – Hawaiʻi Technology Academy PCS

Love Of My Hair – James Campbell High

Nā Kiaʻi Ola o Kauaʻi – Kauaʻi High

PLEDGE TO OUR KEIKI, TAKING CARE OF OUR ISLAND HOME

Elementary:

Protecting Sherwoods – Maʻemaʻe Elementary

Save Our Ocean – Kīpapa Elementary

Take Care of Our ʻĀina – Pōmaikaʻi Elementary

Middle:

Kahoma Valley – Kamehameha Schools Maui

Koʻu Wahi Pana – Kamehameha Schools Maui

My Secret Spot – Moanalua Middle

High School:

Kaʻala to Kaʻena – Waiʻanae High

My Hawaiʻi – Kamehameha Schools Maui

Wetlands: Our Island’s Natural Filter – Maui High

PREPARE NOW – TALK STORY: SHARE NAʻAUAO…WISDOM!!

Elementary:

BOX IT UP! Be Prepared! – Waipahu Elementary

Hurricane Preparedness – Pōmaikaʻi Elementary

Hurricane Warnings – Take them Seriously – Alvah A. Scott Elementary

Storm Safety– Kīpapa Elementary

Middle:

Ahead of the Storm – Āliamanu Middle

How Do We Prepare? – Honouliuli Middle

If COVID Didn’t Wait, You Can’t Either – Moanalua Middle

High School:

Story of the Kilauea Eruption – Waiākea High

Volcanic Safety – Hawaiʻi Technology Academy PCS

When Water Pulls Back, Act Fast – Waiākea High

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Elementary:

Brain Power – Kīpapa Elementary

Don’t Take the Bait and Block out the Hate – Pōmaikaʻi Elementary

Try It, For a Good Diet! – Moanalua Elementary

Middle:

Don’t be a Killer, Pick Up Your Litter – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle

Nightmare Milkman – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle

There is No Use for Abuse – Highlands Intermediate

High School:

Checking In – Waiʻanae High

Kindness Leaves a Mark on the World – Maui High School

Talk to Someone – Moanalua High

SHORT

Elementary:

Getting Around Oʻahu – Maunawili Elementary

Please Don’t Waste the Water – Mayor Joseph J. Fern Elementary

Stop Crime in Its Tracks – Pearl City Highlands

Middle:

Being Kind Is Cool – Sacred Hearts Academy

Finding Myself – Kamehameha Schools Maui

Stop Staring, Start Helping – Moanalua Middle

High School:

Escape – Mid-Pacific Institute

My Voice – Waiʻanae High

One Last Picture – Kamehameha Schools Maui

TRAFFIC SAFETY

Elementary:

Be e-Safe – Pearl City Highlands Elementary

Don’t Clown Around, Slow It Down! – Waipahu Elementary

GAME OVER – Āina Haina Elementary

Middle:

Bike Safety – Āliamanu Middle

Road Safety – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle

Traffic Safety – Highlands Intermediate

High School:

Time to Drive – Kauaʻi High

Stay in Sight – Moanalua High

Watch Out Aunty – James Campbell High

WORLD WAR II IN HAWAIʻI

Elementary

A Memory of Pearl Harbor and Martial Law in Hawaiʻi – Le Jardin Academy

and Personal Stories of Pearl Harbor – Kailua Intermediate

Middle:

Untold Stories of World War II in Hawaiʻi – Maunawili Elementary

WWII Pearl Harbor – Mid-Pacific Institute

JUNIOR EXPERT

Embrace, Not Reject – Highlands Intermediate

The Innocence Project – Highlands Intermediate

You Matter – Kailua Intermediate

EXPERT