Hawaiʻi stamp art contest winners highlight land snails and game birds

April 6, 2023, 12:27 PM HST
2024 kahuli. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

Winners of the 2023-2024 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Art Contest were announced this week by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife. 

Conservation stamp winner (kāhuli): Alvin Galvez. Alvin’s featured species this year is an endangered land snail found only on Oʻahu. Land snails were selected for this year’s conservation stamp contest as part of the celebration for Year of the Kāhuli, proclaimed by Governor Josh Green, M.D., for 2023. Galvez also won DOFAW’s game bird stamp contest in 2018.

Game Bird stamp winner (chestnut-bellied sandgrouse): Lauren Trangmar. Lauren’s winning submission features the chestnut-bellied sandgrouse, a popular game bird native to Africa and Asia and brought to Hawaiʻi in the 1960s.

2024 sand grouse. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi
The conservation stamp is required on the Hawai‘i state hunting license, and the game bird stamp is required for those intending to hunt game birds. Funds from sales of these stamps go into the State Wildlife Revolving Fund to support wildlife populations and habitats, and to manage hunting programs in Hawaiʻi.

These new stamps for the 2023-24 hunting season will be available on July 1, 2023. Stamp collectors who would like an original stamp can call 808-587-0166 or visit the Division of Forestry and Wildlife office at 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325, Honolulu, HI 96813.

