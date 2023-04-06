Informational meeting planned on Molokaʻi for 58 Nāʻiwa Homesteaders

Hawai‘i Community Lending will host an informational meeting for the 58 Nā‘iwa Homestead Project lessees who were selected back in 1986. The meeting will take place on Monday, April 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Moloka‘i Lanikeha Center.

For those who prefer to attend online, there will be a live Zoom meeting available.

The purpose of this meeting is to introduce the $1.5 million Nā‘iwa Homestead Project and all of the partners who will work together with the lessees to build packaged homes on Hawaiian Homelands using the designated federal financing.

“This tremendous support from both OHA and Administration for Native Americans will truly serve as a saving grace in giving hope and motivation to our lessees and their families to want to strive toward breaking the chains of generational poverty and suppression,” said Liliana Napoleon, volunteer and beneficiary with the Nā‘iwa Agricultural Subdivision Alliance will help the lessees achieve affordable homeownership.

The partners involved in the project include Hawai‘i Community Lending, Hawaiian Community Assets, Nā‘iwa Agricultural Subdivision Alliance, 1st Tribal Lending, Honsador Lumber, and Ozzy’s Construction. With this grant, the nonprofit received a $398,000 award through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs that will match $1.1 million in funding from the Administration for Native Americans. This project will train native Hawaiians as owner-builders and increase their capacity to build and own homes on Hawaiian homelands.

During the meeting, attendees will learn about the project and how it will benefit them. with Hawai’i Community Lending will work with The Nā‘iwa Agricultural Subdivision Alliance to bring services to families, including homeowner builder support and agricultural trainings. The project will also assist residents in navigating the permitting, approval and construction process unique to Hawaiian homelands, allowing them to develop their own food-producing farms.

As part of the project, Hawai’i Community Lending will provide consumer and affordable housing loans for credit building, debt consolidation and interim construction financing so families can obtain mortgage financing. Native Hawaiian homebuilders will also receive technical assistance and lines of credit too.

This meeting is for the existing 58 Nā‘iwa lessees, and an RSVP is required. The deadline to RSVP is April 10, and attendees can register through the following link: https://form.jotform.com/230664721317554