The Lei of Aloha for Nashville,TN. PC: Stacey Moniz

A volunteer delegation from Maui and Oʻahu will travel to Nashville, Tennessee to deliver a ti leaf lei that is over one mile long to the community where tragedy struck just over a week ago.

The Lei of Aloha for World Peace will provide connection to the hundreds of hands who wove their prayers of love and aloha into each strand.

“This is aloha in action,” said Ron Panzo, the main organizer of the Lei of Aloha. “This is about carrying the essence of aloha to our brothers and sisters in Nashville – a reminder that We Are One – connected even though we are thousands of miles apart. They don’t know aloha, but we do, so we carry that with us to share, using the mile long lei as our symbol.”























The delegation includes cultural practitioners from Maui and Honolulu who will travel to Nashville to provide context and Hawaiian protocol along with the Lei and the love and prayers from the Maui community.

There will be a formal blessing of the lei as it is sealed and prepared for transport to Nashville, TN on Thursday, April 6 at 1 p.m. The public is invited to join the volunteers at Nalu’s South Shore Grill to provide their own offering of love and respect.

A GoFundMe fundraiser page to support the delivery of the lei has raised $1,770 to date and is available online.

More information is available on Facebook.