Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Apr. 9, 2023

April 9, 2023, 4:30 PM HST
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Apr. 9, 2023. May they rest in peace.

 
 

Lemani Vena

Feb. 6, 1965 – March 19, 2023

 
 
Basilio Duque

Basilio Duque

Nov. 11, 1939 – March 21, 2023

Basilio Sr. “Butch” Cabatic Duque, 83 of Lahaina, Maui passed away on Tuesday, March 21. He was born on Nov. 27, 1939, to Zacarias Lazaro Duque and Placida Esteba Cabatic of Alcala, Pangasinan.

Basilio Sr. is survived by: his wife, Elizabeth Vilet Duque; son, Jayson Duque and his wife Darlene Duque; son, Mark Duque; son, Basilio Jr. Duque; and grandchildren, Deejay Duque, Dayson Duque, Dominic Duque and Daydree Duque.

Basilio Sr. departed this world living a long-fulfilled life. He was surrounded in love by his family and grandchildren before his passing.

Those of you who knew dad always had great memories of him and how he liked to joke around. He was a legend in his own time. But above all, he was a great grandfather to his grandchildren, who he loved the most.

 
 

