1st place winner, Teressa Noury with judges of the Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest

Teressa Deneen Welolani Medeiros Noury of Lahaina, Maui earned the title in the 2023 Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Haʻihaʻi Falsetto Contest contest held Saturday at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

The event returned to the Aloha Garden Pavilion, and was held in conjunction with the 31st annual Celebration of the Arts.

Noury earned the title for her performance of Pohai Kealoha. She took home Lei hulu by Hulunani – Leonani Meyer, $600 Cash donated by Honua Consulting and ‘Āina Archeology; a performance at Keauhou Shopping Center in Kona, Hawaiʻi, a K-1 Concert Soprano ʻukulele from Kanilea ʻUkulele, and a custom 10mm bracelet from Hawaiʻi’s Heritage Jewelers.

Event namesake, Carmen Hulu Lindsey (left), 2023 winner, Teressa Noury (middle) and Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva (right). PC: Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest

“Teressa competed last year pregnant, didn’t place and returned this year and won,” said Daryl Fujiwara the event coordinator. “It’s hard to win it on your first go. There are so many variables. I coordinate Uncle Richard’s Falsetto Contest – now heading into its 21st event and many try over and over again and eventually place. You learn from the judges notes, you continue to practice, gain more stage experience and the hard work shows.”

Second Place was awarded to Ashley Kalikolehuanani Kaauamo of Wailuku, Maui, for her rendition of Nani Wale Keanae. She took home an award, $400 cash from Honua Consulting and ‘Āina Archeology and a Kala ʻUkulele from the Ekolu Music at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

Third Place went to Pōmaikaʻi Mailani Me Kealoha Jones of Wailuku who performed Laieikawai. She took home an award and $300 cash from Honua Consulting and ‘Āina Archeology.

3rd place contestant Pōmaikaʻi Mailani Me Kealoha Jones of Wailuku, Maui. PC: Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest

In addition to the championship, Noury also earned the ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi award for her articulation and command of the Hawaiian Language, accuracy of moʻolelo Hawai‘i. and comfort/ease in delivery.

Clifford Naeole, the Cultural Advisor and General Manager Andrew Rogers presented the ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi award, which came with a Complimentary two night stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua in a Suite with breakfast for two daily.

Cultural Advisor Clifford Naeole, contest winner, Teressa Noury and General Manager Andrew Rogers. PC: Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest

There were a total of six contestants this year. Others were:

Sherry Star Kuualoha Kaku – Hawaiʻi Kai, O‘ahu

Allegra Alohilani Althea Kauo – Papakōlea, O‘ahu

Kellysa-Michiko Namakaokalani Pau‘ole – Wailuku, Maui

The contest commenced after a lū‘au dinner with entertainment by Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uku, Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva and Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu and Kumu Hula Kahulu Maluo Pearson and hosted by Mele Apana.

Our overall judge was the namesake of the contest, Carmen Hulu Lindsey. Music Judges were here daughters Nāpua Silva and Kahulu Maluo Pearson. Music judges were Kahele Dukelow and Carlson Kamaka Kukona III.

To watch the live feed visit Festivals of Aloha Facebook.

All contestants also received makana from: Maui Kuia Estate Chocolate, The Maui Cookie Lady – Mitzi Toro, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and Kauwela Bisquera, One-Eighty Boardshop, Kamaka Kukona Designs, Big Island Candies, See’s Candies and Mise Kimono.