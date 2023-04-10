Maui police have launched an investigation into an altercation in Kīhei that left a visitor with injuries from an alleged assault in Kīhei early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at 1:20 a.m. on April 8, 2023 at the parking lot of a restaurant located at 1913 South Kīhei Road.

Upon police arrival, security personnel reported that after ordering a married couple from Las Vegas to leave the establishment, they got into separate verbal altercations with two unknown females in the parking lot.

Reportedly, the argument between the 53-year-old man and one of the unknown females escalated into a physical altercation, during which time multiple bystanders intervened and struck the male, according to police reports. All parties involved fled the area prior to police arrival.

The man was transported in stable condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kamuela Mawae at 808-875-5411. Individuals wanting to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

The investigation is ongoing.

