Maui News

Kīhei Charter School hopes to become first “zero waste” public school in Hawaiʻi

April 11, 2023, 9:11 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Left photo: 7th graders Sova Meyer, 13, (left) and Alexa Johnson, 12, enjoy a healthy lunch at the Kīhei Charter School cafeteria. After lunch they will put any waste into three separate composting bins to become compost for the schools zero-waste garden project. Right photo: Jayden Akau-Ponc is shown here with a planter box containing kalo, tomatoes, basil, parsley, Hawaiian chili peppers, rosemary, and green onions. Plans are to expand to more vegetables and foods as a small farm that can serve a zero-waste Kīhei Charter School cafeteria.

Students at Kīhei Charter School are hoping to become the first “zero waste” public school in the state, and in doing so, potentially become a model for other schools and the community at large.

Kīhei Charter School senior, Jayden Akau-Ponc, is leading the charge. His grandfather is a farmer and taught him the value of farming from a young age.

Now at 17, Jayden’s vision is of a school that grows all the food needed by the cafeteria to feed the Charter School students and to recycle all the waste that comes with meal preparation and disposal, including compostable spoons, forks, knives and trays.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Behind the school in a field, he has been working with West Maui Green Cycle, head by Gretchen Losano and funded in part with a grant from the “Grow Some Good” school gardening organization.

Piles of compostable waste are now under tarps, and will be used for garden soil to grow vegetables that will eventually become part of organic lunches for Kīhei Charter School students.

Currently, the garden consists of taro, tomatoes, basil, parsley, Hawaiian chili peppers, rosemary, and green onions. Plans are to expand to more vegetables and foods that are served in the cafeteria.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A key part of the project is the recycling of waste from the lunch meals and the education of Charter School students to the value of recycling their waste and becoming full partners in sustainability efforts of the school.

At the conclusion of each lunch period, classes separate their lunch remains into three areas before leaving the cafeteria.

The composting of lunch remains has reduced the number of trash bags going into the land from six bags per day to one trash bag per day. A reduction of 6,480 bags in a 180-school day year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Bigger goals, beyond campus

Jayden’s larger goal is to take the zero-waste concept to other schools, and the community at large.

“Hopefully, these ideas will be passed on to my kids and their kids and so on…and (at the school)…the younger kids, kids my age, will see this as a helpful thing and think maybe I want to try it too,” he said.

Michael Stubbs, Kīhei Charter’s head of school said the project is “one step toward reducing our carbon output.” “Although it’s a small step, it’s necessary to implement these initial measures in order to create change,” he said.

“It is building awareness among our student body and permeating into our school culture. Ultimately, it will enable us to engage our students and help them understand their impact on the world around them,” Stubbs said.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Visitor Treated For Injuries Sustained In Alleged Assault In Kihei 2Kamehameha Schools Maui Names Lance Cagasan As Poʻo Mahele Luna 3Surfer Injured By Apparent Shark Bite At Kewalo Basin On Oʻahu 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending Apr 9 2023 5Measles Infection Identified In Oʻahu International Traveler 6Maui Experts Hope To Catch Up In Battling Coquis Little Fire Ants Miconia