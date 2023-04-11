Maui News
Lahaina Bypass Traffic Advisory
(Update: 8 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023)
Lahaina Bypass is closed between Hōkiokio Pl. and Lahainaluna Road due to a motor vehicle accident. Emergency crews are on scene. Motorists can expect delays and are advised to avoid the area until the road is cleared.
