The SpongeBob Musical Youth Edition. PC: Seabury Hall / Berkowitz

Seabury Hall’s Middle School presents The SpongeBob Musical Youth Edition at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15, and at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

﻿Based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series this family-friendly show follows SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends as they try to save their underwater home from certain destruction. Along the way, they encounter a cast of colorful characters, including the scheming Plankton, Mr. Krabs, and Sandy Cheeks, a squirrel scientist.

Co-directed by Marsha Kelly, Andre Morissette, and Molly Schad, the 51-person cast has created a show that is both entertaining and heartwarming. The show will feature a range of musical numbers, including Bikini Bottom Day, Best Day Ever, and I’m Not a Loser.

“This musical is truly a collaborative effort between multiple middle school classes and teachers,” said co-director Molly Schad. “Not only do we have students as actors but we are also thrilled to have students designing colorful costumes, sets, and props under the direction of André Morissette and Marsha Kelly. The level of involvement from them has been fantastic.”

Tickets are available at: SeaburyHall.org/arts

Prices are: adults $15; seniors $12; students $7; and children ages 4 and under are admitted free.

Showtimes:

Friday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 at 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Seabury Hall was established in 1964 and is a private college preparatory school serving Grades 5-12 students in Makawao.