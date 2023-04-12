The Maui Family YMCA hosts its annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at 250 Kanaloa Ave in Kahului.

This free, annual event features a variety of family friendly activities like a youth biathlon, arts and crafts, and family fitness classes.

In addition to the fitness activities, the East Maui Animal Refuge aka the BooBoo Zoo, will be set up with a cat adoption day and the Maui Fire Department, Keiki O Ka ʻĀina, Young Living, and Mālama I Ke Ola, will all have resource booths with community information. Sumo Dogs Maui will have food available for purchase.

“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” said Mike Morris, CEO. “Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that inspires children and families to find their fun in healthy activities.”

Maui Family YMCA has served the community for more than 60 years. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals, families and the community through programs that foster moral growth and build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.