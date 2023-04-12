Maui Activities

Annual Healthy Kids Day at Maui Family YMCA, Saturday, April 29

April 12, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Maui Family YMCA hosts its annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at 250 Kanaloa Ave in Kahului.

This free, annual event features a variety of family friendly activities like a youth biathlon, arts and crafts, and family fitness classes.

In addition to the fitness activities, the East Maui Animal Refuge aka the BooBoo Zoo, will be set up with a cat adoption day and the Maui Fire Department, Keiki O Ka ʻĀina, Young Living, and Mālama I Ke Ola, will all have resource booths with community information. Sumo Dogs Maui will have food available for purchase.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” said Mike Morris, CEO. “Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that inspires children and families to find their fun in healthy activities.”

Maui Family YMCA has served the community for more than 60 years. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals, families and the community through programs that foster moral growth and build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Visitor Treated For Injuries Sustained In Alleged Assault In Kihei 2Lahaina Bypass Traffic Advisory 3Kihei Charter School Hopes To Become First Zero Waste Public School In Hawaiʻi 4Travelers Alerted Of Busy Airports As Thousands Travel To Merrie Monarch Festival 5Kamehameha Schools Maui Names Lance Cagasan As Poʻo Mahele Luna 6Measles Infection Identified In Oʻahu International Traveler