Crime Statistics

High school students get close look at crime work at MPD Forensic Facility

April 12, 2023, 11:44 AM HST
PC: Maui Police Department / Facebook

Students from King Kekaulike High School’s forensics class received an up close look at crime work at the Maui Police Department’s Forensic Facility this week.

Students toured the facility and attended presentations on fingerprint identification, digital forensics, crime scene evidence collection, and forensic autopsies.

The visit concluded at the Wailuku Police Station with presentations on the use of drones and laser scan imaging, drug analysis, and a question and answer session with MPD tactical team members and Criminal Investigation Division detectives.

This comes ahead of the Department’s CSI Camp 2023 – a Crime Scene Investigation experience created for high school juniors and seniors. This year’s camp runs from June 19-23, 2023 and is offered at no cost to participants. The camp is limited to 10 students, and the deadline to apply has already passed.

Comments

