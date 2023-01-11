Crime Statistics

Maui Police Department is accepting applications for CSI Camp 2023

January 11, 2023, 9:49 AM HST
* Updated January 11, 9:52 AM
Applications are being accepted for Maui Police Department’s CSI Camp 2023 – a Crime Scene Investigation experience created for high school juniors and seniors.

The CSI Camp 2023 is scheduled for June 19-23, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. This Camp is limited to 10 students and is offered at no cost to participants.

Topics include crime scene photography, scene diagramming, evidence collection, fingerprints, bloodstain pattern analysis, drug analysis, court testimony and pathology/autopsy.

Interested students should submit the application, available on the County of Maui’s website, on the Police Department page. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2023 by 4 p.m.

For more information, email [email protected]

