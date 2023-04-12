Camp Imua Retreats to Keʻanae. File photo

Throughout the months of April, May and June, every purchase of gasoline at an ʻOhana Fuels location on Maui will help support Imua Family Services’ Camp Imua program as part of its “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program.

“At Ohana Fuels, our first priority is family – not just our own, but the families in the neighborhoods where our stations are located,” said Kimo Haynes, president of Hawaiʻi Petroleum.

Imua Family Services provides comprehensive early childhood development services to children and their families with the support and resources needed to achieve their full potential in life. Each year, over 3,000 community members on Maui and Lānaʻi receive support from Imua Family Services through its Infant & Child Development Program, Early Childhood Development Program, Newborn Hearing Screening and Camp Imua.

“I am both grateful and thrilled that ʻOhana Fuels reached out to partner with Imua Family Services over the next quarter,” said Dean Wong, executive director of Imua Family Services. “It’s an amazing opportunity for local businesses and local nonprofits to work together for the betterment of our community. We encourage everyone to fuel up at any ʻOhana Fuels location in support of our mission. Your miles can mean something to Maui families who are served by the generosity of ʻOhana Fuels.”

Additionally, ʻOhana Fuels holds a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, May 13 and Saturday, 27 from 8 a.m. to noon for Camp Imua. Each June, 60 campers and more than 100 high school volunteers experience the joy of overnight camping and recreational activities tailored to fit all skill levels and designed to promote teamwork and compassion.

This year marks Camp Imua’s 47th year of commitment to the children of Maui with special needs – camp will be held in June at Keanae. Volunteer positions for students 16 years and older are available. All funds raised by the ʻOhana Fuels’ car wash fundraiser will go toward camp supplies and meals for all participants.

“It is because of successful partnerships with locally-minded business such as ʻOhana Fuels that allow nonprofits like Imua Family Services to reach goals, meet expenses and provide necessary services to our families. Fuel up at ʻOhana Fuels, support our youth in their efforts to connect with their community and provide support for all diverse needs and walks of life,” said Wong.

For more information about Camp Imua, contact [email protected] or call 808-244-7467. For more information about Imua Family Services, visit www.imuafamily.org.