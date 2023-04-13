Maui News

$2,000 raised for Nā Hale O Maui at Poggenpohl Kitchens event

April 13, 2023, 8:36 AM HST
More than $2,000 was raised for the nonprofit Nā Hale O Maui during a fundraising event hosted by Poggenpohl Kitchens at The Shops at Wailea on Tuesday.

Nā Hale O Maui is a community land trust that aims to help to create affordable and workforce housing for Maui residents.

Photo courtesy Nā Hale O Maui.

With all the new market priced homes and increases in real estate values the nonprofit works to help get Maui families into homes without the high cost of land purchase. Additionally, the homes in the nonprofit portfolio remain as workforce housing in perpetuity.

“We have been part of the remodeling industry on Maui since 2005 and we recognize the challenges that typical projects encounter. Nā Hale O Maui is part of the housing solution. They provide real homes for local families,” said Michelle Turner, Owner and Kitchen Designer for Poggenpohl Kitchens Hawaiʻi. “We are happy to help promote awareness of their home buying program and also introduce potential new donors to their organization.”

“Today’s turnout was incredible, both with new donors and interested local families for our upcoming homes,” said Cassandra Abdul, executive director, “We are grateful that our Maui business community supports our efforts to create real homes for Maui families.”

The goal of Nā Hale O Maui is, “to secure and preserve a permanent supply of affordable housing alternatives for low and moderate income households in Maui County.”

Pacific Audio and Communications and Wailea Wine co-hosted the community fundraising event.

