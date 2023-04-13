The Maui Facilities and Engineering Leadership Council is the recipient of an economic development grant from the County of Maui, with Maui United Way as the fiscal sponsor.

This grant will fund MFLEC’s VoTech training and paid internship program, which aims to increase the local facilities-engineering workforce that has been rapidly declining, according to the organization.

“We are thrilled to have received this grant, which will allow us to expand our training and internship programs for aspiring facilities engineers in Maui,” said Rich Sato, executive director of MFELC. “Our goal is to provide high-quality, hands-on experience to the next generation of engineers while also addressing the shortage of skilled workers in the industry and providing a path for Maui Youth to stay home.”

This initial grant supports MFELC’s efforts with South Maui Learning ʻOhana to create paid internship opportunities that provide the technical skills and professional experience needed to succeed in the facilities engineering field.

This year, internships are available for Kīhei Charter School graduates as well as residents who are seeking new careers and individuals from Maui who want to move back to the island. The program will expand to other schools across Maui County next year.

Nick Winfrey, President of Maui United Way said the organization is excited about the partnership with MFELC, the County of Maui, and Maui United Way. “As we strive to close gaps across Maui Nui, innovative projects like this are key as we navigate an ever-changing landscape.”

MFELC will announce the details of its new programs at its annual meeting on Friday, April 14 at The Altitude Deck in Kīhei. Attendees will learn more about MFELC’s 5 Core Initiatives: workforce shortage, aging facilities infrastructure, clean available water, resilient and sustainable energy solutions, and coastal erosion / managed retreat.

For more information about the MFELC and its programs, please visit the council’s website.