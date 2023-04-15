Maui News

Mayor Richard Bissen brings Holomua Kākou to Hāna for two days in April

April 15, 2023, 6:11 AM HST
Mayor Richard Bissen is bringing Holomua Kākou to Hāna as part of his ongoing effort to take county government to the diverse communities that make up Maui County.

“I believe our rural communities deserve more opportunities to access government in their hometowns. By bringing my team directly to East Maui, we can be available to them,” Mayor Bissen said in a news release. “Our residents have busy lives with work and activities, and we respect their time and appreciate their sharing it.”

The “Mayor Bissen and Your Team in Your Town” events will be in Hāna on Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28, and will feature two days of staff available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Coconut Grove on Alalele Place for residents to drop in with any questions or requests for assistance.

On Thursday evening, Mayor Bissen will host a community talk story from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hāna High and Elementary School.

Topics and questions that Hāna residents would like to submit ahead of the community talk story are welcome and can be emailed to [email protected] Those attending the meeting that evening can also ask questions in person.

