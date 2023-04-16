The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway/S. High Street (Route 30) —

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, April 18 through Thursday, April 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping of center median.

Kāʻanapali: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction at the highway’s intersection with Kaka Alaneo Drive on Thursday, April 20 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for striping.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

Kīhei: Left lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction between mile marker 1.4 to 2.8, in the vicinity of Kaonoulu Street and E. Līpoa Street from Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for Kīhei Roundabout construction. There will be no turns allowed within the roundabout at this time, through traffic only.

Wailea: Two lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) possible in either direction at the highway’s intersection with Okolani Drive, on Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for traffic light installation. Kilohana Drive may be used as access through the area during work hours.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between N. High Street and Hobron Avenue, from Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Wailuku (night work): Shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between N. High Street and the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday, April 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for street sweeping. Shoulder lane and street parking stalls closed overnight.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) possible in either direction, between Hāna Highway and Perimeter Road, beginning Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Kahului: Single lane closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Perimeter Road, from Wednesday, April 19 through Friday, April 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Kahului (night work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction at the highway’s intersection with E. Kamehameha Avenue and Hobron Avenue, on Thursday, April 20 through Friday, April 21, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for traffic signal conduit work under Hāna Highway. Traffic signals will be inoperable in this area at the time.

Kahului to Kūʻau: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile marker 0 to 8.5, in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Holomua Road, from Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Kahului to Kūʻau: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile marker 0 to 8.5, in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Holomua Road, from Wednesday, April 19 through Friday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

Lower Pāʻia (night work): Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile marker 6.5 to 7, in the vicinity of Pāʻia Mini-Bypass Road and Holo Place, on Thursday, April 20, through Friday, April 21, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for street sweeping.

Hamakuapoko: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 9.6 to 9.7, where the highway intersects with Hamakuapoko Road, on Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming and removal.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A)/ Keolani Place possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Palapala Drive, from Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Haleakalā Highway / Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 8.1 to 12.8, in the vicinity of ʻAʻapueo Parkway and Calasa Road, on Monday, April 17 and Tuesday, April 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming and removal.

— Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 5.9 to 9.1, in the vicinity of Haleakalā Crater Road to Kula Highway, on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for tree trimming and removal.

— Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the downhill/mauka lane at 16740 Haleakalā Crater Road, on Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for waterline installation.

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

Kahului to Waikapū: Single lane closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) in the northbound direction between mile marker 0 to 3, in the vicinity of Haleakalā Highway to just after Maui Lani Parkway, from Wednesday, April 19 through Friday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Kahului to Waiehu: Single lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kahekili Highway, on Wednesday, April 19 through Friday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) possible in either direction between W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, on Wednesday, April 19 through Friday, April 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) possible in either direction, between mile marker 0.6 to 1.2, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Dairy Road, from Wednesday, April 19 through Friday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.