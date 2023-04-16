Prevent Child Abuse America announced that Maui Family Support Services, Inc. has been reaccredited through March 2027.

MFSS is a an affiliate of Healthy Families America (HFA). The reaccreditation acknowledges the organization as a provider of high quality home visiting services to families who want to improve their child’s health, nutrition and developmental outcomes.

HFA connects with families through community partners like hospitals and pediatric clinics to find the answers to their questions, meeting within the familiarity and convenience of the family’s own home or virtually.

The Healthy Families America accreditation process is designed to identify individual sites and multi-site systems that have achieved high standards for performance and a commitment to quality.

Healthy Families-Lānaʻi has been serving families on Lānaʻi since January 2015. Most families enroll prenatally or at birth and can continue to participate in the program until children turn 5 years of age.

Healthy Families –Lānaʻi is funded by the Hawaii State Department of Health, Maternal and Child Health Branch and the Health Resources and Services Administration of the US Department of Health and Human Services under ASO 21-057, Home Visiting Services for $516,803.