Scrap metal fire at Central Maui Baseyard brought under control, investigation underway
Maui fire crews responded to a scrap metal fire today at the Central Maui Baseyard industrial complex, fire officials confirmed.
The fire was first reported at 9:42 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 2000 Maui Veterans Highway.
Upon arrival, crews found multiple car fires and at a scrap metal facility.
The fire was brought under control at around 1:15 p.m., and crews remained on scene to conduct mop-up operations.
Responding units included: Engine 10, Engine 14, Ladder 14, Hazmat 10 and Tanker 10.
The extent of damage and damage estimates are not yet available. The fire remains under investigation.