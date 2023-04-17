Listen to this Article 1 minute

Maui fire crews responded to a scrap metal fire today at the Central Maui Baseyard industrial complex, fire officials confirmed.

The fire was first reported at 9:42 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 2000 Maui Veterans Highway.

Upon arrival, crews found multiple car fires and at a scrap metal facility.

The fire was brought under control at around 1:15 p.m., and crews remained on scene to conduct mop-up operations.

Responding units included: Engine 10, Engine 14, Ladder 14, Hazmat 10 and Tanker 10.

The extent of damage and damage estimates are not yet available. The fire remains under investigation.