Maui Surf Forecast for April 18, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:46 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:46 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will become rough and choppy later today through Wednesday due to strong south winds, then quickly lower Thursday as the winds diminish. Surf along north and west facing shores will rise as a medium period west-northwest swell arrives Wednesday. As a this source moves out, a long-period northwest swell forecast to arrive Friday night into Saturday will peak over the weekend. A long-period south swell expected will lead to rising surf over the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional thigh sets.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 10-15mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com