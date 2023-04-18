Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 4-6 4-6 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:32 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds South winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:49 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 01:40 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:55 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will become rough and choppy later today through Wednesday due to strong south winds, then quickly lower Thursday as the winds diminish. Surf along north and west facing shores will rise as a medium period west-northwest swell arrives Wednesday. As a this source moves out, a long-period northwest swell forecast to arrive Friday night into Saturday will peak over the weekend. A long-period south swell expected will lead to rising surf over the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional thigh sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 10-15mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.