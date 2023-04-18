Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 18, 2023

April 18, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:32 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:49 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 01:40 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers and a chance of

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:55 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will become rough and choppy later today through Wednesday due to strong south winds, then quickly lower Thursday as the winds diminish. Surf along north and west facing shores will rise as a medium period west-northwest swell arrives Wednesday. As a this source moves out, a long-period northwest swell forecast to arrive Friday night into Saturday will peak over the weekend. A long-period south swell expected will lead to rising surf over the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional thigh sets.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 10-15mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
