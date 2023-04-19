Radar. PC: NOAA/NWS – April 19, 2023 5 a.m.

Most island remain under a flood watch through this afternoon as a cold front moves through Oʻahu and into the islands of Maui County this morning.

Threats for heavy rain, flooding and thunderstorms are possible mainly ahead of this front affecting Oʻahu through sunrise , and spreading eastward across islands in Maui County and the Big Island today through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“More stable conditions with westerly winds will fill in rapidly behind the front for the western half of the state. East to southeasterly winds will develop across the region on Friday and Saturday with isolated to scattered showers forecast into early next week as another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest,” the NWS advises.

Flood Watch through this afternoon:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island through this afternoon.

The public is advised to be aware of flood prone roads and other low-lying areas that may be impacted due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff, according to the NWS.

Forecasters say conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms today.

Hawaiʻi Island Flood Warning extended to 8 a.m.:

The National Weather Service has extended a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Hawaiʻi until 8 a.m.

At 4:45 a.m., law enforcement reported Highway 11 remains closed in the vicinity of Kawa Flats around mile marker 60 due to water over the road. Light to moderate rain continues to fall at a rate of less than 0.5 inches per hour, according to the NWS.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Wood Valley, Pāhala, Punaluʻu Beach, Volcano, Kawa Flats, Naʻalehu, Fern Forest, Waiohinu, Discovery Harbour, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit and Kalapana.