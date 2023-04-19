Maui News

Divers across Hawaiʻi to clear coastal waters with #DiveForEarthDay

April 19, 2023, 1:15 PM HST
A statewide dive cleanup event takes place on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 at 10 locations across the Hawaiian Islands.

Maui dive events will be held at Māla Pier at 9:30 a.m., and off of 143 Dickenson Street with Lahaina Divers at 6:45 a.m.

The dive events are offered in partnership Kanu Hawaiʻi, Aqualung and PADI Dive Centers and Resorts.

The goal is to remove personal and industrial garbage littering shorelines, reefs and coastal waters. 

Kanu Hawaiʻi reports an estimated 15 to 20 tons of marine trash are being washed up on the shores of Hawai’i every year, 96% of which is made from plastic material.

The self-organized dive cleanup is being held in support of Hawaiʻi’s launch of Pledge to Our Keiki.

Maui

Hawaiʻi  Island

Oʻahu

Kauaʻi

Events are part of Hawaiʻi’s involvement in the Aloha+Challenge to meet sustainability goals by 2030 is in response to the Paris Accord, which is an international treaty on climate change. 

Comments

