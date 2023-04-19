Divers across Hawaiʻi to clear coastal waters with #DiveForEarthDay
A statewide dive cleanup event takes place on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 at 10 locations across the Hawaiian Islands.
Maui dive events will be held at Māla Pier at 9:30 a.m., and off of 143 Dickenson Street with Lahaina Divers at 6:45 a.m.
The dive events are offered in partnership Kanu Hawaiʻi, Aqualung and PADI Dive Centers and Resorts.
The goal is to remove personal and industrial garbage littering shorelines, reefs and coastal waters.
Kanu Hawaiʻi reports an estimated 15 to 20 tons of marine trash are being washed up on the shores of Hawai’i every year, 96% of which is made from plastic material.
The self-organized dive cleanup is being held in support of Hawaiʻi’s launch of Pledge to Our Keiki.
Maui
- Maui Diving Māla Pier Ocean Cleanup: April 22 | 9:30 a.m. at 910 Hawaiʻi 30 Lahaina
- #DiveForEarthDay with Lahaina Divers: April 22 | 6:45 a.m. at 143 Dickenson Street Lahaina
Hawaiʻi Island
- Earth Day Cleanup with Big Island Divers: April 22 | 9 a.m. at Ocean View Hawai’i
- #DiveForEarthDay with Division of Aquatic Resources: April 22 | 8 a.m. at TBA
Oʻahu
- #DiveForEarthDay with Nudi Wear: April 22 | 8 a.m. at Magic Island (area 40)
- #DiveForEarthDay with Hawaiʻi Eco Divers: April 22 | 9 a.m. at 92-301 Farrington Highway
- #DiveForEarthDay with Trees to Seas: April 22 | 8 a.m. at location TBA
Kauaʻi
- Da Kaua’i South Side Sweep Coastline & Underwater Cleanup: April 22 | 10 a.m. at Maha’ulepu to Kukui’ula Harbor
- #DiveForEarthDay with Seasport Divers at Kōloa Landing: April 22 | 8 a.m. at 2827 Poʻipū Kōloa
Events are part of Hawaiʻi’s involvement in the Aloha+Challenge to meet sustainability goals by 2030 is in response to the Paris Accord, which is an international treaty on climate change.