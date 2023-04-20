Hōkūleʻa in Transit to Alaska. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society

Thousands of community well-wishers and supporters came to Sand Island last Saturday to bid Hōkūleʻa aloha before the start of her journey to Alaska where the Moananuiākea Voyage’s Pacific Circumnavigation will begin.

After nearly four years at home, Hawaiʻi’s canoe and crew heads off on a journey to circumnavigate the Pacific to engage, connect, learn, inspire and grow the movement to Mālama Honua (care for Island Earth).























Hōkūleʻa was successfully lifted and loaded onto the R. J. Pfeiffer container ship at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 52 on Sunday. The Matson ship departed later that afternoon and is now enroute to Tacoma, Washington where it is scheduled to arrive on April 21, 2023. Longtime PVS sponsor Matson donated $94,000 in services for the transport of Hōkūleʻa to Tacoma.

From Tacoma, Hōkūleʻa will be towed to Seattle, then transported on Alaska Marine Lines to Juneau, Alaska. From there, the canoe will sail to Yakutat, Alaska to begin a pre-voyage “Heritage Sail” along the Southeast region of the state to pay homage to Native Alaskan leaders and the places that played a part in building the close relationship between Hawaiʻi and Alaska.

On June 10, Hōkūleʻa is scheduled to to be welcomed by Native Alaskan groups when she arrives in Juneau where crewmembers will remain for a week of community and educational engagements.

On June 15, weather permitting, Hōkūleʻa will depart Juneau after a celebratory ceremony launching the start of the Moananuiākea Voyage’s circumnavigation of the Pacific.

Further details on the sail plan and public engagement schedule for the Alaska Heritage Sail and the Moanauiākea Voyage will be announced soon.

PVS also kicked off its Moananuiākea Voyage #voyage4earth campaign at Saturday’s Hōkūleʻa send-off event. As Hōkūleʻan and Hikianalia sail around the Pacific, PVS will collect pledges from individuals who would like to share how they plan to “voyage for earth.” Coloring pledge forms are available online.