MHLA Member Volunteers, Kaunoa Team, Meals on Wheels Volunteers and Kupuna Beneficiaries. File photo of kupuna event 2022.

Maui Hotel & Lodging Association continues another year in supporting Maui County seniors by hosting the upcoming event, the Spring Nā Kupuna Appreciation Event on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Partnering with Kaunoa Senior Services and Meals on Wheels, over 550 kupuna will be delivered freshly made meals from hotels and gifts of island grown floral bouquets! Donations, volunteers and participants from multiple hotel properties, allied partners of MHLA, Council Members and even some of the Mayorʻs executive team will be coming together at the Kaunoa Center in Pāʻia to help make this event a success.

Public is welcome to donate to this upcoming event through the MHLA website to support this cause.

“This is such a priceless blessing that makes our seniors feel cared for,” said Roland Prieto, Administrator of Kaunoa Center. “We are so thankful to all who make this possible to deliver such a nutritional and beautiful package to our homebound kupuna.”

In addition to supporting the kupuna this spring, MHLA also partnered with ClimbHi in support of Maui County students in the annual Climbhi LEI Event that took place on March 28 at the Fairmont Kea Lani.

Other community events and partnerships that MHLA is proud to continue this year include:

The Visitor Industryʻs Maui County Charity Walk, May 6

Chairman Michael Pye and honorary supporter, Mayor Richard Bissen will oversee this yearʻs in-person and virtual hybrid Charity Walks held on Maui, scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023. The Charity Walk is one of the largest fundraising events in Hawaiʻi. Since the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association started hosting the event in 1980, Maui County has raised a cumulative $16.5 million, benefitting hundreds of non-profit organizations on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. Most importantly, all the funds raised in Maui County remain in Maui County benefitting the local community and residents.

The Excellence in Education Golf Tournament, Aug. 18

MHLA is hosting the 26th annual Excellence in Education Golf Tournament on Aug. 18, 2023 at the Kāʻanapali Royal Golf Course. This tournament has fundraised an average $30,000 per event in previous years and supports scholarships for our local high schools and University of Hawaiʻi Maui College students.